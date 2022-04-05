Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

