NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $257,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 44.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,818. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

