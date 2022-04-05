Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.