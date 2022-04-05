Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down to $24.54

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $23.95. Inotiv shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 2,393 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $115,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

