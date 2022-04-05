MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $542.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.36. 8,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,082. MSCI has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $512.12 and its 200 day moving average is $576.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

