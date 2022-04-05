Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.87. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 56,592 shares changing hands.

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

