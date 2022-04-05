Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $14.44

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.82. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 25,061 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.