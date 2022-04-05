Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 219,639 shares.The stock last traded at $34.87 and had previously closed at $33.41.
LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $501.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 70,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.