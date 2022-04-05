Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 219,639 shares.The stock last traded at $34.87 and had previously closed at $33.41.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $501.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 70,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.