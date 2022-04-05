Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.13.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.98. 122,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

