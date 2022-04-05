Analysts Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Price Target at $38.43

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

