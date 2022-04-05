AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vector Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,797. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.