AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

