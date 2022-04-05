Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.86.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.36. 97,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Novavax has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

