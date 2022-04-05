Patron (PAT) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Patron (PAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $5,182.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00106753 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

