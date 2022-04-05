NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE:C traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,319,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

