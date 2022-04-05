AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) by 365.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Greenbrook TMS were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

GBNH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 207.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

