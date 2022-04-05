AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,165. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.11) to GBX 5,675 ($74.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,400 ($70.82) in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

