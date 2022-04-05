AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $493,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $90.73.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $104,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,954 shares of company stock valued at $804,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

