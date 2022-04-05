Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will post $362.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.70 million to $369.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.
Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,466. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.
In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,520,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
