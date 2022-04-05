Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. 6,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,347. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.58 and a one year high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

