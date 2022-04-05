Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $98.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 102,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

