Quant (QNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $35.94 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $35.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for $138.43 or 0.00301929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004599 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $759.13 or 0.01655706 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002889 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

