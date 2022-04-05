European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.00 million and the highest is $49.09 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $206.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $208.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.26 million, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $233.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 118,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

