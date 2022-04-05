Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 31.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.29. 11,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,089. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

