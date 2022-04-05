Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AYI traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,959. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average is $197.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

