Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.95. 726,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,493,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

