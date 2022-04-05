AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 465,007 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,007 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in cbdMD by 2,719.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 833.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in cbdMD by 6,360.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in cbdMD by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 1,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,189. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.09.

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

