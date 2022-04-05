QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) Insider David Fitch Purchases 120,196 Shares

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM – Get Rating) insider David Fitch bought 120,196 shares of QEM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$28,606.65 ($21,508.76).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.55.
QEM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
Receive News & Ratings for QEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.