Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 3,112 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

