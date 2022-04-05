NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,212. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

