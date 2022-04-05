Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for high-performance mixed-signal content shipping for smartphones, fast-charging ICs and haptic solutions. Customer engagement across its portfolio remains strong. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Strong balance sheet with no long-term debt is also a positive. However, the company's near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong demand due to global supply chain constraints. Intensifying competition from semiconductor stalwarts, and adverse currency translations, as well as a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

