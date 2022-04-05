Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $160,497.40 and $4.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,027,753 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

