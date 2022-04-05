F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX remained flat at $$3.94 during trading hours on Thursday. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,883. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

