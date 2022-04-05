F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX remained flat at $$3.94 during trading hours on Thursday. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,883. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
