PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAR Technology stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,458. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.92.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PAR Technology by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 596,068 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $20,089,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

