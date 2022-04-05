PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
PAR Technology stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,458. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PAR Technology by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 596,068 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $20,089,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
