Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 3.9%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $514.82 and last traded at $514.82. Approximately 8,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,343,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.55.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.04.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $551.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.35.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.