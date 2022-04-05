Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 4.6%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.40. 3,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,772,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

