CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.32

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 109744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Get CEMIG alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.