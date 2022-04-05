Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. 2,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 726,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

