NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $318,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,559,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 390,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.46.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.