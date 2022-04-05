Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.53

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 30993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

