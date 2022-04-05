Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.57

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.57 and last traded at C$38.53, with a volume of 19694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.64. The firm has a market cap of C$10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

