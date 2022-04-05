Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.74

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.74 and last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 12020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

