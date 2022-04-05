Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.20

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 6445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

