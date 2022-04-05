Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $1.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $0.68. APA reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $10.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in APA by 34.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in APA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $12,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

