Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

