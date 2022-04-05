7,869 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after buying an additional 138,642 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

