NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220,272 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. 3,084,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.