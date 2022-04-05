NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.63. 1,318,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,891,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average is $215.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

