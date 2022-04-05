Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 183,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.