Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will post $229.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.21 million and the highest is $235.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.
ARHS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 13,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,435. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.