Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will post $229.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.21 million and the highest is $235.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

ARHS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 13,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,435. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

